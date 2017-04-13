Lending Real Estate The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage apps for new home purchases jump to record high

Developers bringing new product to supplement low inventory of existing homes

April 13, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Builder Application Survey housing inventory MBA Mortgage Bankers Association
house construction building

Mortgage applications for new home purchases are significantly rising, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association Builder Application Survey data for March 2017. This is welcome news for homebuyers given the extreme shortage of housing inventory available.

The survey found that mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 6.7% compared to March 2016, and up 23% from February 2017.

This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.

MBA’s Builder Application Survey tracks application volume from mortgage subsidiaries of homebuilders across the country. As a result, the MBA, along with using data from other sources, is able to provide an early estimate of new home sales volumes at the national, state, and metro level.

Broken up by product type, conventional loans composed 67.5% of loan applications, FHA loans composed 18.6%, RHS/USDA loans composed 1% and VA loans composed 12.8%.

The average loan size of new homes decreased from $330,208 in February to $328,192 in March.

Lynn Fisher, MBA’s vice president of research and economics, stated, “Mortgage applications for new homes accelerated in March, with the Builder Application Survey Index reaching its highest point since the series began in August 2012.”

The MBA estimates new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 670,000 units in March 2017.

Additionally, the seasonally adjusted estimate for March is an increase of 14.3% from the February pace of 586,000 units.

“The pick up from a fairly modest February showing suggests that developers are finding ways to bring new product on line to help supplement otherwise low inventories of existing homes for sale in the U.S.,” she continued. “In contrast to the increasing trend in average loan size in our Weekly Application Survey which reports on applications for both new and existing homes, the average loan size for new homes in March from the Builder survey was unchanged from a year ago.”

She also noted that looking at the full distribution of applications, nearly two-thirds of applications for new homes in the survey have loan sizes between $200,000 and $400,000.

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage apps barely move as purchase loan size reaches record high

MBA: New home purchase mortgage apps rise 5%

MBA: Despite flat mortgage apps, purchase loan size reaches new high

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Want to become a mortgage broker? Here are tips on how to get started

Despite adverse conditions, California home-buying season off to a good start

Los Angeles struggles to retain workers due to high housing costs

NAFCU reiterates calls to Congress to lighten regulatory burdens for credit unions

Independent mortgage banks post record revenue per loan in 2016

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 