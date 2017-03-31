Investments Lending Servicing The Ticker

Morgan Stanley passes $300 million in consumer relief in mortgage bond settlement

Roughly $100 million in relief remaining

March 31, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS consumer relief consumer relief obligation Morgan Stanley New York New York housing
house down payment

Morgan Stanley handed out nearly $200 million in consumer relief over the last few months, pushing the company past the 75% mark in its $400 million consumer relief obligation that is part of the $3.2 billion mortgage bond settlement it reached last year.

The settlement covers Morgan Stanley’s “deceptive” mortgage bond practices in the run-up to the financial crisis and required the company to provide $400 million in consumer relief for New York residents affected by Morgan Stanley’s alleged actions, set to be distributed by the end of September 2019.

A new report from Eric Green, the independent monitor of the consumer-relief portion of the settlement, shows that Morgan Stanley’s consumer relief total is now north of $300 million.

According to Green’s office, Morgan Stanley received conditional approval for $198,430,440 in credit for consumer relief over the last few months.

Combined with the $10.5 million of conditional credit approved in August 2016, and the $110.7 million in credit approved in December, Morgan Stanley’s total credit conditionally validated is $309.1 million, 77% of its total obligation.

According to Green’s office, Morgan Stanley achieved the $198.43 million in consumer relief credit by providing 14 grants to counties and municipalities to support certified land banks, 75 grants to municipalities and eligible agencies to support housing quality improvement and enforcement programs, and four actions to fund critical-need housing developments.

The credit breaks down as such:

  • $28,458,763 for certified land banks
  • $28,229,506 for housing quality improvement and enforcement programs
  • $141,742,171 for affordable rental housing

“With these actions, Morgan Stanley has continued to provide consumer relief to New York communities in need of housing assistance,” Green said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley takes first steps in offering $400M in consumer relief in New York

Morgan Stanley hits quarter pole in $400 million consumer relief obligation

Morgan Stanley settles for $3.2 billion over 'deceptive' mortgage bond practices

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Caliber Home Loans finalizes acquisition of Banc Home Loans

Altisource Residential growing single-family rental business again

PHH shakes up senior leadership, CEO Glen Messina departing

Ben Carson in Dallas: HUD's mission is about more than housing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.