Lending The Ticker

Redfin: Low down payments still work in today’s competitive market

Plus, cover letters don’t hurt

March 31, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS 3% down 5% down Cover Letter Housing low down payments Redfin Redfin real estate agents
House

Despite the current lack of inventory in the housing market, homebuyers can still successfully close on a house with a low down payment, according to a survey this month of more than 800 Redfin real estate agents.

The survey found half of agents reported that the typical down payment for successful buyers in their market was less than 20%, even though competition is extremely fierce.

As it stands, the inventory shortage has become so bad that it spans across nearly all markets.

However various agents explained why low down payments aren’t a disadvantage in this environment. It’s noteworthy given the growing prominence of low down payment options. Most recently, lenders started to roll out mortgage options with as little as 1% down.

The chart below shows that although a 20% down still ranks as the typical down payment, 3% to 5% down payments are the second top option for successful buyers.

Click to enlarge

down payments

(Source: Redfin)

“I’ve had successful negotiations where my clients put down less than 20%. Most sellers aren’t really fixated on that as much as on the overall quality of the offer,” said Redfin real estate agent Rano Khudayberdieva, who works in the Chicago suburbs.

Khudayberdieva further explained that in low down payment situations they typically reach out to the lender to find out how confident they are that the loan will be approved. “If it’s a lender I know and trust, and they assure me they can approve it quickly, then we consider it a solid offer,” said Khudayberdieva.

Khudayberdieva cautioned that it’s not guaranteed though. “If the price is escalating higher than I think the home can appraise, I advise my seller against accepting an offer with a down payment of 5% or less, which indicates the buyer might not be able to come up with additional cash to cover the appraisal deficiency,” said Khudayberdieva. “Generally, though, 10% down or more is good.”

Redfin once again reaffirmed the key benefits that having a cover letter brings.  

“Cover letters do make a difference – you’d rather have a committed buyer who put a little less down than a buyer with 20 percent% who may back out,” said Khudayberdieva.

For an example of how to write one, here’s a sample cover letter to help secure your dream home.

Reprints

Related Articles

Low down payment mortgages can compete in today's market

Redfin: Top 5 homebuyer concerns

Redfin debuts new housing demand index, and it's got some bad news

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Ballard Spahr: Here are some questions for the House to ask CFPB Director Cordray

Democrats rally together to support CFPB in case against PHH

Wells Fargo to face another lawsuit over defective mortgage securities

Capital Economics: Will President Trump's regulation changes boost housing starts?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.