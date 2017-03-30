U.S. Bancorp Fund Services president Joe Redwine to retire, Joe Neuberger named successor

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services has announced that its president, Joe Redwine, is retiring at the end of July. He will be succeeded by Joe Neuberger, who currently serves as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

As president, Neuberger will be responsible for the day-to-day management, financial performance and long-term growth strategy of U.S. Bancorp’s fund services business.

“Joe is the right person at the right time to take U.S. Bancorp Fund Services to the next level, both in client service and the growth of the business,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chairman of U.S. Bancorp’s Wealth Management & Securities Services division. “He has proven himself to be an inspiring leader and has the talent and experience needed to deliver on high client expectations.”

Neuberger has been with U.S. Bancorp Fund Services since 1994 and has been an instrumental part in helping further establish and grow the Fund Administration business. His role expanded to include fund accounting, alternative investments, relationship management, tax, legal administration, and most recently, transfer agent, distribution (Quasar Distributors) and regulatory support services.

“It is truly an honor to be named the next president of U.S. Bancorp Fund Services. I am passionate about our associates, clients, partnerships and commitment to a tradition of service excellence,” Neuberger said. “I am thankful to Joe Redwine for his years of service with this organization and the model he has set for continually working to provide our clients with the exceptional support they have come to expect from us.”

Redwine, who has been with U.S. Bancorp for 39 years, will retire at the end of July after leading U.S. Bancorp Fund Services since 1991. He previously served in relationship management roles in the private client group and institutional trust and custody of U.S. Bancorp.

“From our culture to our core values, Joe [Neuberger] shares my dedication to the success of our company and our clients. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to build on the growth that our business has experienced over nearly five decades,” Redwine said. “For me, these past 26 years have been the most exciting, rewarding and fun of my career. I attribute that experience to the privilege it has been to partner with our clients and work alongside our dedicated team of professionals.”

Joe Neuberger