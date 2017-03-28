Breaking News

  • Wells Fargo reaches $110 million class action settlement over fake accounts

    The fallout from Wells Fargo's fake account fiasco is far from over, as the bank announced late Tuesday that it reached a $110 million settlement in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of the bank’s customers who had a fake account opened in their name. Click the headline to read more about the settlement.

Investments Lending

Wells Fargo fails fair lending test due to "discriminatory and illegal" credit practices

Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act rating lowered to "Needs to Improve"

March 28, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Community Reinvestment Act CRA fair lending OCC Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Wells Fargo Wells Fargo account scandal Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
Wells Fargo bank photo

Late last year, as the fallout from the fake account scandal at Wells Fargo was still unfolding, rumors began to circulate that the bank could be facing another regulatory smackdown due to reportedly failing to meet its requirements under the Community Reinvestment Act.

And Tuesday, the other shoe dropped, as the bank disclosed that it did indeed fail to meet its CRA requirements.

According to Wells Fargo’s new CRA review from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Wells Fargo’s overall CRA rating is being dropped two notches, from “Outstanding” to “Needs to Improve.”

In its review, the OCC said that the downgrade is due, in part, to “the extent and egregious nature of the evidence of discriminatory and illegal credit practices.”

According to the OCC report, Wells Fargo demonstrated an “extensive and pervasive pattern and practice of violations across multiple lines of business within the bank,” which resulted in “significant harm to large numbers of consumers.”

The OCC report continues: “The bank failed to implement an effective compliance risk management program designed to property prevent, identify and correct violations. Further, bank management instituted policies, procedures and performance standards that contributed to several of the violations for which evidence has been identified.”

It should be noted that the evaluation period for the new CRA review covers the years 2009-2012, and as the bank notes in its announcement of the downgrade, many of the bank’s ratings are still in the “outstanding” category.

“On the performance aspects of this exam, the OCC rated Wells Fargo's overall CRA performance as ‘Outstanding,’” Wells Fargo notes in a release.

“On the individual components of the exam, Wells Fargo received an ‘Outstanding’ on the Lending Test (which makes up 50% of the exam), an ‘Outstanding’ on the Investment Test, and a ‘High Satisfactory’ on the Service Test,” the bank continues. “Wells Fargo's efforts were also rated a minimum of ‘Satisfactory’ across all 54 states and multi-state metropolitan areas reviewed by the OCC for the timeframe concluding in 2012.”

But as Wells Fargo notes, its final rating fell to “Needs to Improve” based on number of regulatory issues.

The OCC report cites the following examples among the “discriminatory or other illegal credit practices” that adversely affected Wells Fargo’s Community Reinvestment Act rating:

  • The $150 million fine levied against the bank last year by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the OCC, and the city and county of Los Angeles for the “widespread unlawful” practices of more than 5,000 of the bank’s former employees who opened more than 2 million fake accounts to get sales bonuses.
  • The bank’s $175 million settlement over claims that Wells Fargo’s wholesale brokers steered minority homebuyers into more expensive subprime mortgages. The settlement, from 2012, stemmed from a lawsuit brought against Wells Fargo by the OCC and the Department of Justice, which claimed that mortgages from the bank’s wholesale lending program between 2004 and 2009 discriminated against more than 34,000 African-American and Hispanic borrowers.
  • The $28.36 million in consumer relief Wells Fargo was ordered to pay in 2015 for illegally foreclosing on the homes of U.S. service members in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
  • The $24 million fine Wells Fargo was ordered to pay the CFPB and the Maryland Attorney General for participating in an illegal marketing services kickback scheme they participated in with Genuine Title, a now-defunct title company.
  • The $5 million settlement between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, resolving allegations that the lender discriminated against women who were pregnant, or had recently given birth, and were on maternity leave.

In a statement, Wells Fargo’s CEO, Tim Sloan, said that the bank has made significant improvements since the examination’s review period and invites the OCC to examine it again soon.

“We are disappointed with this rating given Wells Fargo's strong track record of lending to, investing in and providing service to low- and moderate-income communities,” Sloan said.

“However, we are committed to addressing the OCC's concerns because restoring trust in Wells Fargo and building a better bank for our customers and our communities is our top priority,” Sloan continued.

“Wells Fargo is deeply committed to economic growth, sustainable homeownership and neighborhood stability in low- and moderate-income communities and will continue to invest above and beyond what is required by CRA,” Sloan added.

“With more than four years having passed since the end of our last CRA evaluation period, Wells Fargo intends to ask the OCC to accelerate the timing of its next exam so that we may continue to serve most effectively the low- and moderate-income communities in which we operate,” Sloan concluded.

In its release, Wells Fargo noted that it continued its “deep and broad commitment to all communities it serves” in the time period since the exam, adding that the bank originated “more home loans than any other bank in America over the last six years to African-Americans, Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans, LMI borrowers, and residents of LMI neighborhoods.”

In February Wells Fargo announced that it was making a $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027.

To read the OCC report in full, click here.

Reprints

Related Articles

More trouble for Wells Fargo as bank reportedly fails fair lending requirement

CFPB warns companies about engaging in Wells Fargo-like sales incentives

OCC slaps serious sanctions on Wells Fargo as fake account fallout continues

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Wells Fargo reaches $110 million class action settlement over fake accounts

Mercury Network acquiring Appraisal Scope

Case-Shiller reaction: What to make of record high home prices

Case-Shiller: Home prices keep rising, hit 31-month high

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.