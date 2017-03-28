Lending

How to navigate mortgage lending to a credit-invisible population

Experts explain at NAHREP conference

March 28, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS credit invisble Hispanic lending NAHREP NAHREP policy conference National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Credit-invisible buyers create a new set of problems for lenders – a common problem in the Hispanic community.

At the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals 2017 Housing Policy and Hispanic Lending Conference, experts talked about credit availability in an evolving market.

In fact, experts explained that many Hispanics have thin credit files or are even credit invisible, making lending to this population more difficult. In an interview with HousingWire, one panelist explained this barrier, as well as the rising costs that keep Hispanics from homeownership.

“Hispanics who are first-time homebuyers tend to have common barriers interfering with their ability to more readily purchase a home,” NAHREP President Joseph Nery said in the interview. “Today, the cost of financing is high and is influenced by various factors including regulatory considerations, expensive LLPAs that essentially double charge for the risk associated with a given loan.”

“These cost considerations are coupled with the credit scoring realities that nearly a third of Hispanics are considered credit invisible, unscorable or have thin files, making the need for implementation of alternative credit scoring models an economic imperative,” Nery said.

“The industry should also use alternative credit scoring models to increase the data sources used to evaluate borrower credit worthiness, thereby increasing homeownership opportunity for more Hispanics,” he said.

Mortgage Bankers Association CEO David Stevens explained to HousingWire that many policies only support one type of family structure, and don’t consider today's changing demographics.

“Credit availability remains below the historical norm and current housing policies keep too many qualified lower- and middle-income families out of the housing market,” Stevens said. “Some policies, such as the QM rule, apply regulations that fit only one type of household and family structure, rather than the diverse household and family structure of today.”

“For instance, some underwriting policies don’t account for families that may have multiple incomes or those who may not have developed a traditional credit profile, and that can directly impact Hispanic families,” he said.

During the session, Andrew Bon Salle, Fannie Mae executive vice president of single family business, explained many Hispanics live with several generations, and therefore multiple incomes, under one roof, and that lenders should keep products in mind that would cater to those needs.

And educating lenders not only on what products are available but also on the culture itself is key to creating more homeownership opportunities.

“We as industry leaders should focus on ensuring we have culturally competent professionals ready and able to assist Hispanic homebuyers,” Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy Franchise Group senior vice president of human resources and diversity outreach and one of the speakers in NAHREP’s second session of the day, told HousingWire.

“This will allow for much-needed education on the process and affordability and on the importance of homeownership in creating and building wealth,” Reu-Narvaez said.

During Tuesday’s session, David Lowman [pictured above on the right], Freddie Mac executive vice president of single-family business, explained that the credit box is wide enough to serve anyone who wants to be served, but that many times that box is not what is offered in the marketplace.

Nery also explained that while most mistrust for banks from the Hispanic population comes from immigrants, not U.S.-born Hispanics, more access within Hispanic communities could greatly improve the relationships financial institutions have within the Latino community.

“It’s important that financial institutions are physically present in Hispanic communities to engender trust,” Nery said. “Banks may engender more trust in the Latino community by developing Spanish language in branch materials and online resources that Spanish dominant individuals can understand and navigate.”

“Training and hiring individuals from the communities they seek to serve is another opportunity for banks to raise their trustworthiness level,” he explained.

Reprints

Related Articles

Lending to Hispanics – a whole new ballgame

CFPB seeks increased lending to "credit invisible" borrowers

CFPB: 26 million consumers are ‘credit invisible’

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Consumer confidence surges to 16-year high

Fannie Mae sells off $26 million in NPL to nonprofit institution

Pending home sales rebound to highest level in a year

Lending to Hispanics – a whole new ballgame

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.