Lending People Movers

Castle & Cooke Mortgage president appointed to Fannie Mae Single-Family Risk Advisory Board

The board shapes Fannie Mae's credit policies

March 27, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Adam Thorpe Castle & Cooke Fannie Mae GSEs Single-Family Risk
Fannie Mae two

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, one of the nation’s fastest-growing independent lenders, announced that Adam Thorpe, president and chief operating officer, has been appointed to Fannie Mae’s Single-Family Risk Advisory Board.

The Risk Advisory Board (RAB) helps to shape the credit policies of Fannie Mae, and provides input on process enhancements, as well as the GSE’s Selling Guide. The board is comprised of 18 senior risk executives from lenders around the country, who serve a minimum one-year term.

Thorpe, a licensed attorney with more than 15 years of legal experience, joined Utah-based Castle & Cooke Mortgage in 2013 as the company’s senior vice president and chief risk officer before being promoted to COO and president in 2014. He currently oversees corporate operations and loan production and the company’s relationships with investors, agencies, warehouse lenders and state and federal regulators.

“Given the important role Fannie Mae plays in our housing economy, this appointment is a real honor,” Thorpe said. “I look forward to sharing my insights with other board members and working together to address important industry challenges.”

adam thorpe

Reprints

Related Articles

Castle & Cooke Mortgage appoints new executive

Castle & Cooke Mortgage adds Jeff Norton as director of human resources

Castle & Cooke promotes Ernie Martinez to branch manager

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Fifth Third Bank names Matthew Jauchius chief marketing officer

Auction.com names Ali Haralson executive vice president of client management

Essent Guaranty names vice president and national account manager

What are the benefits of an FHA loan? Here's everything you need to know...

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.