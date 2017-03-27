Castle & Cooke Mortgage president appointed to Fannie Mae Single-Family Risk Advisory Board

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, one of the nation’s fastest-growing independent lenders, announced that Adam Thorpe, president and chief operating officer, has been appointed to Fannie Mae’s Single-Family Risk Advisory Board.

The Risk Advisory Board (RAB) helps to shape the credit policies of Fannie Mae, and provides input on process enhancements, as well as the GSE’s Selling Guide. The board is comprised of 18 senior risk executives from lenders around the country, who serve a minimum one-year term.

Thorpe, a licensed attorney with more than 15 years of legal experience, joined Utah-based Castle & Cooke Mortgage in 2013 as the company’s senior vice president and chief risk officer before being promoted to COO and president in 2014. He currently oversees corporate operations and loan production and the company’s relationships with investors, agencies, warehouse lenders and state and federal regulators.

“Given the important role Fannie Mae plays in our housing economy, this appointment is a real honor,” Thorpe said. “I look forward to sharing my insights with other board members and working together to address important industry challenges.”