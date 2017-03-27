Investments Lending The Ticker

cloudvirga raises $15 million; funding led by Blackstone’s Incenter

Mortgage automation provider plans to use funds to expand

March 27, 2017
Ben Lane
Over the last year, Incenter increased its reach by launching a mortgage-focused broker-dealer called Incenter Securities Group and expanding into title and settlement services with the acquisition of Boston National, a provider of title and settlement services headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now, Incenter, a Blackstone Group portfolio company, is expanding its reach again by investing in cloudvirga, a provider of mortgage process automation.

According to details provided by cloudvirga, the company raised $15 million in a Series B round of funding, led by Incenter.

cloudvirga is the developer of an automated, cloud-based mortgage point-of-sale system called “intelligent Mortgage Platform.” According to the company, iMP “empowers consumers to take the helm of a completely re-engineered mortgage workflow that automates the entire initial disclosures process and delivers unmatched transaction speed and efficiency to both borrowers and lenders.”

In a release, cloudvirga said iMP has processed more than $15 billion in loans since launching in early 2016.

And now, the company will use the $15 million in new funds to scale its technology and grow its portfolio of product offerings.

“Unprecedented mortgage regulation has exacerbated an already labor-intensive lending process and inconsistent consumer experience, making our solution more viable than ever,” Kyle Kamrooz, co-founder of cloudvirga, said. “We are thrilled to have the support of such a well-respected group of investors and look forward to continuing to shake up an antiquated industry process.”

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

