Real Estate The Ticker

Airbnb user fined $1,000 for listing in Trump Tower

New York begins crackdown on Airbnb listings

March 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS airbnb illegal advertising New York City Trump Tower
AirBnb, travel apps

In New York City, officials are cracking down on listings on Airbnb, a short-term rental site, and issued a summons to the owner of a condominium at Trump Tower.

The owner, Lena Yelagina, received the summons for illegally advertising the listing for rent, according to an article by Eli Rosenberg for The New York Times.

The article explained the apartment was available on Airbnb for at least six months in the time before, during and after the presidential election, and the owner will be fined $1,000.

From the article:

The listing, which gave hints but did not explicitly advertise that it was located in Trump Tower, was taken down in early March in the weeks after a New York Times reporter made a reservation with the goal of staying there. It had been available for about $300 to $450 a night for stays as short as three nights.

It has been illegal since 2010 to rent out most apartments in New York if the owner is not present for less than 30 days.

“We will continue to crack down on those who profit by turning permanent housing into de facto hotel rooms,” said Melissa Grace, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

While renting out most apartments has been illegal for several years, new legislation passed last year makes it easier to regulate Airbnb listings. Now, even advertising the listings, not just listing them, is illegal.

Since the new law began being enforced in February, the city has issued 65 violations to nine hosts, according to the article.

Airbnb provides many options for tourists looking to experience a city for a few days, however the housing industry continues to fight back, saying many homeowners are choosing to use their homes as short-term rentals rather than allowing them to circulate on the housing market.

HousingWire readers saw the disruption Airbnb is causing to the New Orleans housing market in the magazine’s September edition.

Source: New York Times
Reprints

Related Articles

Will Airbnb disrupt the housing market?

Airbnb forces users to sign non-discrimination agreement

Apartment landlord sues Airbnb for encouraging tenants to break lease

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

First American: Housing affordability improves marginally in January

Fannie Mae: Lender optimism higher than ever

Trulia: Housing inventory tumbles to all-new low

Value of housing market hits 10-year high

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.