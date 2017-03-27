Lending Servicing

Factom releases new solutions that leverage blockchain technology

Works with existing doc management solutions for a secure record

March 27, 2017
Factom Inc.
KEYWORDS BLOCKCHAIN FACTOM
Digital security

 

SPONSORED CONTENT

Factom, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) technology company, released a new suite of products designed to work with existing imaging or document management solutions to create a secure, transparent and unalterable record for final loan documents.

Built within the company’s mortgage-based solution, Factom Harmony, this new suite of products includes Audit Room, Due Diligence Room and Servicing Room. Factom’s new document management technology works as a simple extension of existing imaging technology.

The Harmony mortgage suite of products utilizes the blockchain based DigitalVault to create unique solutions for regulatory compliance, quality control, due diligence, and servicing audits and compliance.

Audit Room is designed to support compliance evidence, quality control functions and allow internal and third parties to audit files, facilitate origination, and support post-closing reviews based upon the immutability of blockchain technology.

The new Due Diligence Room is designed for loan sales, securitization, and non-performing loan trading. It builds upon the power of blockchain technology to create a perfected chain of credit, collateral and compliance review data and documents.

The new Servicing Room solution creates a unique and unalterable record of borrower communications, documentation, and data. Designed for both current and delinquent loans, the Servicing Room creates an indisputable and permanent record of all servicing events with a public witness via the Factom blockchain.

"The Servicing Room significantly reduces servicing costs by creating provable evidence of compliance. It also reduces the preparation time and risks of audits, servicing transfers, and foreclosure processes," said Tiana Laurence, co-founder and CMO of Factom.

Factom is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with supporting offices all over the world, including Sunnyvale, California, Shanghai and Beijing, China, and London. 

For more information, visit factom.com.  

Reprints

Related Articles

Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corp. leverages next-gen CRM for loan officers

EXCLUSIVE: dotloop releases servicer tech solution

Sponsored By
Tavant

Tavant Technologies: Disruption roadmap provides new opportunities for lenders

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.