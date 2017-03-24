Lending The Ticker

OCC: Charts prove borrowers keep getting better at paying their mortgage

Four charts break down servicing at the top seven banks

March 24, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS first-lien mortgage OCC OCC Mortgage Metrics Report Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
house sun

Keeping up with the rest of the year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s latest quarterly report on mortgages showed that borrowers are continuing to get better at paying their mortgages.

The overall performance of first-lien mortgages continued to improve, while the number of loans in delinquency continued to decline, according to the OCC’s fourth quarter 2016 report.

The OCC collects data on first-lien residential mortgage loans serviced by seven national banks with large mortgage-servicing portfolios. The seven national banks include: Bank of AmericaCitibankHSBCJPMorgan ChasePNCU.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. However, data through the fourth quarter of 2015 includes CIT/OneWest.

The report falls in line with previous reports that showed the overall performance of mortgages improving from the previous year.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, the reporting banks serviced approximately 19.8 million first-lien mortgage loans with $3.45 trillion in unpaid principal balances, making up 35% of all residential mortgage debt outstanding in the United States.

The chart below displays the outstanding principal balance of reported loans and shows the declining amount of unpaid balance from the fourth quarter of 2014 through the fourth quarter of 2016.

Click to enlarge

OCC

(Source: OCC)

Of the loans serviced by the seven largest banks, the overall performance of mortgages improved from a year earlier. The percentage of mortgages that were current and performing at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016 increased to 94.7%, compared with 94.1% a year earlier.

The chart below provides the quarterly percentage of mortgages in each category of delinquency.

Click to enlarge

OCC

(Source: OCC)

Servicers also initiated less foreclosure actions. The OCC noted that foreclosure actions progress to sale of the property only if servicers and borrowers cannot arrange a permanent loss mitigation action, modification, home sale, or alternate workout solution.

Servicers initiated 45,495 new foreclosures in the fourth quarter of 2016, falling 5.1% from the previous quarter and 28.2% from a year earlier.

Click to enlarge

OCC

(Source: OCC)

Lastly, home forfeiture actions during the quarter— completed foreclosure sales, short sales, and deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure actions—dropped 32.3% from last year, to 25,818.

Click to enlarge

OCC

(Source: OCC)

As mentioned in previous reports, it’s important to note that the servicing share that the seven banks hold is dropping.

Reprints

Related Articles

This chart proves borrowers keep getting better at paying their mortgage

This chart proves homeowners are getting better at paying their mortgage

OCC: More people paying their mortgages on time

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB proposes amendments to Equal Credit Opportunity Act

CFPB preps to review major mortgage rules

These 4 charts break down the details behind Millennials living at home

Despite drop in pending home sales, California Realtors positive on spring buying season

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.