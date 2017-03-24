Placester continues growth with $50 million capital raise

Over the last few years, Placester, a Boston-based real estate marketing platform, experienced rapid growth, raising $50 million in three rounds of funding and acquiring RealSatisfied, an Australian company that provides a suite of customer satisfaction tools that provides big data insights to brokers, agents and brands.

Now, Placester is growing again.

The company announced Friday that it raised $50 million more in its Series D round of funding, doubling its previous investments and bringing the company’s total capital raise to $100 million.

According to an announcement from Placester, New Enterprise Associates led the funding round. New Enterprise is one of Placester’s main investors, having participated in several of the company’s previous round of funding.

Placester noted that the company has seen more than 300% year-over-year revenue growth for the last three years, and plans to use the capital to continue the growth of its platform, which provides an “all-in-one marketing toolkit for real estate professionals with beautiful lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, free education and 24/7 support.”

The company states that its current user base is more than 400,000, thanks, in part, to partnerships with Keller Williams, REMAX/Integra and the National Association of Realtors.

“I'm excited for this next step in Placester's journey empowering real estate professionals and the industry as a whole,” said Matt Barba, co-founder and CEO, Placester.

“Across industries, leading brands realize that the screen is the most consistent touchpoint for connecting with consumers,” Barba continued.

“As a result, successful digital marketing has evolved from a patchwork of tools and tactics into a unified operating system reaching far beyond the walls of the marketing department,” Barba added.

“Placester is bringing this fundamental change to real estate,” Barba concluded. “This latest funding will support our aggressive product roadmap and address the full breadth of challenges and opportunities that define the future of digital for real estate professionals.”