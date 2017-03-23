Lending Real Estate

These 4 charts break down the details behind Millennials living at home

And why

March 23, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS ABODO Millenials U.S. Census Bureau
Millennials

Student debt, housing affordability and income are commonly tossed out as the culprits behind Millennials needing to move back in with their parents. The details, however, expand a lot farther than there, as a new report from ABODO, an apartment hunting website, unravels after analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Starting with the basics, ABODO points out that Millennials are the largest generation in the U.S., making up about one-third of the population. Plus, they are now the most diverse generation and most educated generation.

Yet, on the other hand, this same generation is more often found living with their parents than on their own. 

According to the data, approximately 34.1% of all Millennials in the U.S. have yet to move out.  

ABODO decided to break down the cities with the highest percentage of Millennials living at home, along with why this is happening.

Here are the four charts they came up with as a result.

This first chart looks at the MSAs with the most Millennials staying home, with Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida jumping out in the No. 1 spot. In this area, there are a whopping 44.8% of 18- to 34-year-olds live who with their parents.

And a quick glance of the chart also shows there are some state represented twice, such as California and Texas.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: ABODO)

This next chart is handy since it breaks down the average age and gender of Millennials living at home. After all, technically 18-year-olds and 19-year-olds are Millennials, and it’s not too alarming to see them living at home.

However, what is noteworthy is that 30% of Millennials at home are 26 or older.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: ABODO)

From here, ABODO factors in the impact of a college education, which is a little complicated.

The report joked that the popular narrative of Millennials moving back in with their parents after majoring in English might be also slightly overstated since only 12% of Millennials living at home listed a bachelor’s degree as the pinnacle of their education, though 18% of Millennials as a whole stopped after their four-year degree.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: ABODO)

This final chart breaks down the 16 MSAs ABODO examined even further, spotlighting the average rent in each area versus the average income.

The reported noted that the U.S. government defines a cost-burdened renter as someone who spends more than 30% of his or her income on rent.

This chart puts into perspective exactly how expensive the 16 MSAs are for Millennials.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: ABODO)

The report concludes that the problem isn’t just high rent, lack of education, unemployment or low pay. Often, it’s a combination. The four charts above help highlight the pain points for why Millennials have to live at home and what those Millennials look like. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Millennials would really prefer to live in these 10 cities

3 charts sum up where millennials stand on housing

Avoid these 5 major mistakes most people make when buying homes

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Despite drop in pending home sales, California Realtors positive on spring buying season

Trump administration starts from scratch on Fannie, Freddie reform

Millennials would really prefer to live in these 10 cities

Tavant Technologies opens new office with hundreds of jobs to fill

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.