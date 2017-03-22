Lending The Ticker

Tavant Technologies opens new office with hundreds of jobs to fill

Dallas picked for development center, innovation lab

March 22, 2017
Brena Swanson
Santa Clara, California-based Tavant Technologies announced it opened its second U.S. development and innovation center in Dallas.

Along with the office, the company said it plans to add 300 new employees across the U.S. this year.

"Our commitment to customer success and developing innovative products and solutions has enabled our rapid growth," said Sarvesh Mahesh, founder and CEO of Tavant. "It is exciting to achieve growth across all our businesses with high customer satisfaction."

HousingWire Magazine recently named Tavant a Tech100 winner thanks to its “expertise in helping mortgage firms convert more leads, cut costs and retain borrowers by providing digital technology solutions, expertise across the loan lifecycle – from lead management, sales, processing underwriting and more.”

