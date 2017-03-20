Ocwen adds Robert Lipstein as independent member of board of directors

Ocwen Financial announced Monday that it is increasing the size of its board of directors from eight members to nine members – for a few months.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ocwen’s board is adding Robert Lipstein to serve as an independent member.

Lipstein will be the ninth member of Ocwen’s board, until May 22, 2017, when Ronald Korn steps down from the board. Korn’s departure, also announced in Monday’s SEC filing, will return Ocwen’s board back down to eight members.

According to information provided by Ocwen, Lipstein is a former partner at KPMG, serving as partner in charge of business services from 2014-2016 and as an advisory business unit partner in charge for its Mid-Atlantic region from 2009-2014. He began his career with KPMG in 1977.

In January 2017, Lipstein became a director at Cross Country Consulting, a privately held consulting firm that focuses on corporate advisory services.

As stated above, Lipstein will serve as Ocwen’s ninth board member until Ronald Korn steps down from the board in May. According to Ocwen, Korn recently informed the board that he does not wish to stand for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting and will retire as a director on May 22, 2017.