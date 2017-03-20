Auction.com names Ali Haralson executive vice president of client management

Servicing industry veteran Ali Haralson has been named as Auction.com’s new executive vice president of client management. In her new role, Haralson will oversee growing market share for Auction.com while assisting the company’s clients better mitigate the risks associated with distressed assets, leading to improved financial outcomes and a reduction in the neighborhood blight.

Haralson, who has more than 20 years of experience in servicing, most recently served as the chief operations officer and a co-founder of Specialized Loan Servicing. Her prior experience also includes serving as senior vice president of loan administration for Olympus Servicing. Haralson will be based out of Auction.com’s Irvine, CA headquarters.

“Auction.com is committed to leveraging the power of the internet to provide our clients with access to a global, online marketplace that has transformed how real estate is bought and sold,” said Jason Allnutt, Auction.com’s general manager. “Our success is dependent on our ability to provide exceptional service and performance to our clients and that begins with having a talented, dynamic staff in place. I believe that Ali exemplifies those characteristics and we are excited to welcome her wealth of experience and leadership to our team.”