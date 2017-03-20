Real Estate The Ticker

Ben Carson promises to take care of housing’s most vulnerable

Expected budget cuts may be coming to HUD

March 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Last week, President Donald Trump officially proposed his budget which would slash the funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by $6.2 billion.

Now, HUD Secretary Ben Carson looks to calm the housing industry’s fears once again. Before Trump announced his official budget, rumors swirled about HUD’s $6 billion cut. At that time Carson sought to assure HUD employees, saying starting numbers are rarely final numbers.

Now, Carson once again looks to calm the rising fears. In an interview with Fox News, the secretary emphasized that the department did anticipate cuts to its funding.

Once Trump’s official budget proposal was announced, Carson voiced his support of it, saying “The budget also promotes fiscal responsibility at HUD by promoting better efficiencies and leveraging IT modernization. I look forward to working with the President and remain keenly focused on HUD’s mission and core values.”

Julián Castro, who served as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama, recently criticized the cuts in an interview with HousingWire. "Taking away these dollars will have a profound impact on reducing veteran homelessness," Castro said late last week.

Today, Carson promised that those who are most in need will be taken care of.

“We will find ways to make sure that…people who are truly in need are taken care of,” Carson said in the interview. “That will never be an issue with this admin.”

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

