Investments Lending The Ticker

Newly appointed Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic resigns from Freddie Mac board

Stepping down effective May 31, 2017

March 17, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Atlanta Fed Atlanta Fed Bank Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Federal Reserve Board Freddie Mac Raphael Bostic
Federal Reserve

Raphael Bostic, the newly appointed president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will resign from his seat on Freddie Mac’s board of directors later this year, the government-sponsored enterprise announced Friday.

The Atlanta Fed recently announced that it chose Bostic to be its new president. That appointment takes effect on June 5, 2017.

Just before Bostic takes over at the Fed, his resignation at Freddie Mac becomes official. According to the GSE, Bostic, who joined the Freddie Mac board in 2015, will officially resign his post on May 31, 2017.

In addition to serving as a board member at Freddie Mac, Bostic also previously served as assistant secretary for policy development and research at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

At Freddie Mac, Bostic served on the board's Risk Committee and Compensation Committee.

In a statement, Freddie Mac’s chairman of the board, Christopher Lynch, said that Bostic’s short tenure on the board was impactful.

“Raphael has been an insightful and valuable member of Freddie Mac's board of directors,” Lynch said.

“His expertise, experience in public policy matters and passionate interest in access to credit, affordability and other housing issues have been vital to us,” Lynch continued. “Although his tenure on the Freddie Mac board has been brief, our directors recognize his significant contributions, and I am confident he will be an exemplary leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.”

Bostic also spoke highly of his time on Freddie Mac’s board.

“My time on Freddie Mac's board of directors has been very gratifying,” Bostic said.

“It has been a privilege to have contributed to Freddie Mac's progress in becoming a stronger company and in helping to build a better housing finance system,” Bostic added. “I want to thank my fellow board members and the management team and wish the company success going forward.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Atlanta Fed selects former HUD assistant secretary Raphael Bostic as new president

Raphael Bostic elected to Freddie Mac board of governors

Fed's Bullard says GSE reform could lead Fed to dump Fannie, Freddie holdings

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

In major reversal, U.S. sides with PHH, calls CFPB structure unconstitutional

Freddie Mac sells $667 million in NPLs to private investors

Here's what Ben Carson thinks about the proposed $6.2 billion HUD budget cut

Urban Institute: HUD watchdog is wrong on borrower-financed down payment programs

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.