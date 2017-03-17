Investments Lending The Ticker

Kroll Bond Rating Agency names Van Hesser as head of financial institutions group

Replaces recently departed Christopher Whalen

March 17, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Christopher Walen KBRA Kroll Bond Rating Agency Van Hesser
Board Room

Earlier this week, Kroll Bond Rating Agency announced the departure of Christopher Whalen, who served as senior managing director and head of research for the last three years.

One of Whalen’s roles was as the head of the company’s financial institutions, and the company announced Thursday that it found a replacement for Whalen from within its own ranks.

KBRA said Thursday that Van Hesser, who currently severs as head of corporates, will add additional responsibility and serve as the head of financial institutions group as well.

According to details provided by KBRA, Hesser has more than 30 years of experience across financial institutions and corporates.

Prior to joining KBRA, he served as a managing director of the financial institutions group at Wells Fargo Principal Investments.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Hesser spent 10 years with HSBC Securities, where he served as global head of credit research, and was the senior corporate bond research analyst covering U.S. banks, brokers, and specialty finance companies.

Earlier in his career, Hesser worked at Credit Suisse First Boston and Goldman Sachs in each company’s corporate bond research groups, and as well as in corporate finance at Salomon Brothers.

“KBRA’s Financial Institutions group has rated over 100 commercial banks and non-banks, and has expanded its insurance ratings group,” KBRA President and CEO Jim Nadler said. “We look forward to capitalizing on Van’s experience to continue growing in this space alongside the progress we’ve made in corporates.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Christopher Whalen leaving Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Ocwen Financial gets B+ rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Wharf Street acquires majority stake in Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ocwen adds Robert Lipstein as independent member of board of directors

Experian partners with Finicity to digitize mortgage underwriting

Former HUD senior advisor Richard Green: Here are the issues with Trump's budget

Maxine Waters accuses Wells Fargo execs of dodging fake account inquiries

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Trump tapping familiar face to lead DOJ's civil division?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.