Real Estate The Ticker

LinkedIn and Zillow join forces to find best rental deals for finance workers

Here are the top 10

March 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS disposable income housing costs job salaries LinkedIn Zillow
House

While some cities have higher home prices than others, high-paying jobs could make up for the rising rental costs.

Zillow and LinkedIn combined their housing and employment data to analyze rental costs and a good job. The companies analyzed job listings data, salary data and the percent of workers hired in the past year. For the housing market, Zillow measured median rental payment data.

Using this combined data, the study shows where workers can pocket the largest share of their income after paying their rent.

The study showed that despite the incredibly high housing costs and reports that the tech industry is losing the fight in the Bay Area, tech workers do better than in other parts of the country. For example, taking a tech job in Denver, where the median home value is $348,700, would cost a tech worker $140 per month due to low salaries. On the other hand, tech workers come out on top in San Francisco, where the median home value sets at $789,300.

“High demand and inventory shortages have driven up housing prices in some markets so much that even if you land a great job, the salary might not cover living within commuting distance,” Zillow Chief Economist Svenja Gudell said. “On the other hand, the nation’s most affordable housing markets don’t always offer plentiful employment opportunities.”

“Housing is the biggest line item in most people’s budgets, so we did the math for you and found ‘sweet spots’ – places with great job markets and housing markets that will leave you with some cash at the end of the month,” Gudell said.

But how about with people who work in the financial industry — the core base of HousingWire readers? 

For the finance industry, here are the top 10 metros where housing costs and salaries match up to create the best markets. Zillow and LinkedIn considered the amount of disposable income left after paying for rental housing costs combined with the percentage of disposable income to their salary.

10. San Francisco Bay, California

Total disposable income: $2,794

Disposable income: 30.1%

Places

9. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnisota

Total disposable income: $3,429

Disposable income: 47.8%

8.Austin, Texas

Total disposable income: $3,495

Disposable income: 51.4%

7. Seattle, Washington

Total disposable income: $4,163

Disposable income: 51%

6. New York City, New York

Total disposable income: $3,142

Disposable income: 37.6%

5. Chicago, Illinois

Total disposable income: $3,453

Disposable income: 48.8%

housing

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Total disposable income: $3,198

Disposable income: 41.7%

3. Phoenix, Arizona

Total disposable income: $3,249

Disposable income: 50.6%

2. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Total disposable income: $3,198

Disposable income: 53.3%

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

Total disposable income: $3,685

Disposable income: 52.3%

large

Reprints

Related Articles

Zillow capitalizes on holiday spirit, adds Santa’s house to site

Zillow: Millennials increase role in housing market

Zillow ranks fastest appreciating housing markets

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Key to Millennial homeownership: Education

HOA fees rose the most in these top metros

More Americans optimistic about economic future – except Democrats

MBA: Trump’s budget shows political statement of priorities

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.