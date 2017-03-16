Investments Lending

Goldman Sachs CEO defends prevalence of company execs in government

Lloyd Blankfein: We don't get special treatment

March 16, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Gary Cohn Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein Steve Bannon Steven Mnuchin Trump Administration
flag capitol

Goldman Sachs sees so many of its executives transition into roles within the federal government that the company is often derisively referred to as “Government Sachs.”

But Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein doesn’t see the “revolving door” between the government and Goldman Sachs as a problem. In fact, he fully supports it and expects it to continue.

Blankfein declared his support for the frequency of Goldman Sachs alumni serving in the government in his annual letter to shareholders, published Thursday.

Blankfein’s defense of the tradition of Goldman Sachs executives transitioning to the government comes as many observers grumble about the Trump administration’s Goldman Sachs proclivity.

Several prominent members of the Trump administration are former Goldman Sachs employees, including Gary Cohn, the White House National Economic Council Director and Blankfein’s former top lieutenant; Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Department of the Treasury; and Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s top advisor.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration added another Goldman Sachs exec, naming James Donovan to serve as Mnuchin’s deputy secretary at Treasury.

In the letter to shareholders, Blankfein defends the tradition of Goldman Sachs executives serving in various government roles and said that despite what some may think, the company doesn’t actually get special treatment from the government.

“Gary (Cohn) was not the first person from Goldman Sachs to join the government, and we hope and expect that he will not be the last,” Blankfein writes. “Five of my most recent predecessors went into government service, and that has not been by happenstance. One ethic that has long pervaded Goldman Sachs is a commitment to public service if one is given the opportunity to serve. And that has been true over time and in many of the geographies in which we operate.”

Blankfein writes that Goldman Sachs executives have and develop skills that make them an asset to the government.

“We recruit people who are oriented to the larger world, and their jobs require them to be both outwardly and inwardly facing,” Blankfein writes. “In the process, they develop the skills to make a contribution in large, complex organizations and the expertise to help drive economic progress and job creation.”

Blankfein then notes the criticism the company received of late, and answers the charges that the company’s receives preferential treatment from its former executives in the government.

“We have been criticized for the fact that some of our colleagues, after long careers at the firm, have moved to work in the public sector. The charge is that Goldman Sachs is able to extract certain advantages that others cannot,” Blankfein writes. “In fact, the opposite is true. Those in government bend over backward to avoid any perception of favoritism.”

Blankfein concludes by stating that the company will continue to encourage its employees to serve in the government in the future.

“We are proud of our tradition of leadership and public service and believe it is a core part of our culture,” Blankfein concludes. “That is why we will continue to encourage our people to contribute to government service if they are fortunate enough to be asked.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Trump picks former Goldman Sachs exec, OneWest chairman Steve Mnuchin to lead Treasury

Fannie Mae selling another $1.68 billion in NPLs to Goldman Sachs subsidiary, private equity

Another Goldman Sachs executive joins Trump administration

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Urban Institute: HUD watchdog is wrong on borrower-financed down payment programs

Wells Fargo's fake account scandal didn't dent 2016 mortgage business

Black Knight targets smaller, mid-tier lenders with new Empower LOS platform

Ellie Mae: Interest rates on closed loans rise to 16-month high

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.