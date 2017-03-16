Essent Guaranty names vice president and national account manager
Emanuel will oversee business development and delivering private mortgage insurance solutions
Essent Guaranty has named Emil Emanuel as vice president and national account manager. Emanuel will oversee business development and deliver private mortgage insurance solutions for the national mortgage insurance provider.
Emanuel has more than 11 years of mortgage banking experience and before joining Essent, a 2017 HousingWire Tech100 winner, he served as vice president and senior account executive for mortgage banking correspondent lending at Chase.