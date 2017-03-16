Lending People Movers

Essent Guaranty names vice president and national account manager

Emanuel will oversee business development and delivering private mortgage insurance solutions

March 16, 2017
Caroline Basile
Essent Guaranty has named Emil Emanuel as vice president and national account manager. Emanuel will oversee business development and deliver private mortgage insurance solutions for the national mortgage insurance provider.

Emanuel has more than 11 years of mortgage banking experience and before joining Essent, a 2017 HousingWire Tech100 winner, he served as vice president and senior account executive for mortgage banking correspondent lending at Chase.

Emil-Emanual-Essent

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

