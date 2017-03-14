Denia Graham named COO of National Real Estate Solutions

Denia Graham has been named by National Real Estate Solutions as its new chief operating officer.

As COO, Graham will take control of operations within NRES, ensuring proper policy and procedures are followed. Graham will also oversee vendor management, recruiting and training, FHA/HUD conveyance and client management. Before joining NRES, Graham was president of Nations Property Solutions, managing day-to-day operations.

“We are extremely excited to have Denia join our executive team and feel that her extensive experience with operations, technology and compliance is just what we need as NRES’ growth plans and future continues to look bright,” said Brian Mingham, NRES CEO.



Graham’s career spans more than 30 years in mortgage field services, asset and property management, appraisal and real estate. Graham has extensive experience building large operation teams, managing technology projects and owning the entire operational life cycle in different asset classes as well as being an expert in the FHA/HUD conveyance space.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NRES team and honored for the opportunity,” said Graham. “I believe in their vision, management style and philosophy. Together, we look forward to continuing the paradigm shift on HUD conveyances that I introduced several years ago that significantly mitigates the servicer’s financial and reputational risk.”