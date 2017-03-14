Investments Lending

Christopher Whalen leaving Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Served as senior managing director and head of research for three years

March 14, 2017
Ben Lane
meeting table

Kroll Bond Rating Agency announced Tuesday that Christopher Whalen, who served as senior managing director and head of research, is stepping down.

Whalen, an investment banker, author, and frequent HousingWire contributor, joined KBRA in 2014.

During his three years at KBRA, Whalen was responsible for the ratings of commercial banks and financial institutions. Whalen also frequently published research on the financial services industry.

According to the announcement from KBRA, Whalen will “returning to his past role as an analyst and consultant covering the financial services and mortgage finance sectors” after leaving KBRA.

KBRA’s announcement also states that Whalen is launching a subscription newsletter in April that will focus on financials and related technology companies in April.

According to the announcement, Whalen will also re-launch his blog, the Institutional Risk Analyst, and participate in a new online video service where he will provide real-time commentaries on developments in the financial markets.Christopher Whalen

KBRA’s announcement also notes that Whalen has a new book coming out in April, entitled “Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise.”

KBRA President and CEO Jim Nadler praised Whalen’s impact on the company.

“When Chris joined KBRA in 2014, the Financial Institutions group was in its infancy and most of the team was still focused on the legacy bank data products of Lace Financial,” Nadler said. Lace Financial was a boutique credit ratings firm purchased by KBRA founder Jules Kroll in 2010.

“Today the team includes over 25 professionals, has rated over 100 commercial banks and non-banks, and has added an industry-leading aviation team and a new insurance ratings group,” Nadler continued.

“Thanks to Chris’ leadership, we are poised for growth in the financial institutions space, both in the U.S. and as KBRA expands outside the U.S.,” Nadler concluded. “KBRA thanks Chris for his dedication and insight, and we especially wish him luck with his new book and other endeavors. We look forward to ways to work together in the future.”

As for Whalen, he said that his time at KBRA was a positive experience.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at KBRA over the past three years,” Whalen said in a release. “The Financial Institutions group has grown significantly in size and capability during this period. I expect to see great things from KBRA in the future.”

