Lending People Movers

Movement Mortgage hires chief commercial officer

Michelle Donnelly to serve as lending company's first CCO

March 14, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS business development Michelle Donnelly mortgage lending Movement Mortgage
executive office

Michelle Donnelly has been named Movement Mortgage’s first chief commercial officer.  

Donnelly, a Harvard Business School alumna, brings 20 years of corporate leadership experience to the executive-level position. Before joining Movement, Donnelly served in various sales, marketing, strategy and product development roles as a senior executive for a large pharmaceutical and biotech firm.

Donnelly will be reporting to CEO Casey Crawford and is responsible for helping Movement achieve its business objectives, implement commercial strategy and continue to develop as an organization. Donnelly will be based out of Movement’s National Sales Support Center in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“What drew me to Movement was the amazing culture that has been created here,” Donnelly said. “I look around and see an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in teams of people working for something bigger than just themselves.”

Reprints

Related Articles

United Wholesale Mortgage hires new chief technology officer

HomeUnion hires new chief analytics officer

Ditech Financial hires new chief information officer

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Denia Graham named COO of National Real Estate Solutions

Real estate attorney Robert Bressman rejoins Mayer Brown

Mortgage companies increase security after record hacks

Here are 5 easy tips to rebuild your credit score

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.