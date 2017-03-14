Movement Mortgage hires chief commercial officer

Michelle Donnelly has been named Movement Mortgage’s first chief commercial officer.

Donnelly, a Harvard Business School alumna, brings 20 years of corporate leadership experience to the executive-level position. Before joining Movement, Donnelly served in various sales, marketing, strategy and product development roles as a senior executive for a large pharmaceutical and biotech firm.

Donnelly will be reporting to CEO Casey Crawford and is responsible for helping Movement achieve its business objectives, implement commercial strategy and continue to develop as an organization. Donnelly will be based out of Movement’s National Sales Support Center in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“What drew me to Movement was the amazing culture that has been created here,” Donnelly said. “I look around and see an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in teams of people working for something bigger than just themselves.”