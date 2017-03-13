These 10 housing finance companies made Fortune's best places to work list

Several companies in the housing industry made 2017’s Fortune 100 list for being great places to work.

Fortune Magazine ranks the “100 best companies to work for” every year. The magazine analyzes factors such as health coverage, telecommuting, job sharing, onsite childcare, compressed work-weeks, paid sabbaticals, onsite fitness center and many others to determine its rankings.

While some companies in the housing and banking industry are in hot water for their questionable company ethics, others made this year’s list of best places to work. In fact, a recent survey by J.D. Power shows that consumer trust in the banking industry remains strong.

Here are the 10 companies that earned a spot on the Fortune 100 list for best places to work:

#98: PCL Construction

This company slipped slightly from last year’s rank of 60, but remains on the list for its 12th year. “Having PCL recognized as one of the best companies to work across the United States is a significant honor that we take tremendous pride in,” said Shaun Yancey, president and chief operating officer of U.S. operations. “It’s because of our employee’s hard work, dedication, and devotion to our company that we’re on this list, and have been for 12 straight years.”

#82: First American Financial Corp.

First American climbed up the ladder from last year’s ranking of 94, and marked its second year on the list. “Ranking among the best companies in America to work for two years running is a tremendous accomplishment,” CEO Dennis Gilmore said. “Our people consistently impress me with their integrity, commitment and teamwork, so I’m proud to see their efforts to create a premier workplace recognized nationally again.”

#62: Goldman Sachs

While it decreased slightly from last year’s ranking of 51, the company has remained on the list for 20 years. $GS' Edith Cooper shares why being a great place to work is critical to our firm’s success: https://t.co/oFeQ4iWjLZ #100BestCos pic.twitter.com/n24MzJccQm

#47: Navy Federal Credit Union

The credit union placed near last year’s ranking of 44, and boasts its seventh year being named to the list. “We believe that employees should come first in any organization,” President and CEO Cutler Dawson said. “Creating a work environment where people can learn, prosper and grow while being part of a team they believe in is what a great place to work is all about.”

#44: TDIndustries

This construction company improved last year’s ranking of 65 as it made the list yet again, marking its 20th year as one of Fortune’s best places to work. “We are humbled to be acknowledged among the organizations on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list,” CEO Harold MacDowell said. “The recognition is a reflection of our Partners’ commitment to creating a culture that encourages trust, safety, performance excellence, diversity, and servant leadership.”

#27: Veterans United Home Loans

This mortgage company improved its ranking from last year’s 30 and made the list for its second year in a row. “Being on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies list is exciting to us because it’s a direct reflection of the culture our employees promote,” CEO Nate Long said. “There is no one individual that makes our company special. It’s about the collective effort.”

#24: David Weekley Homes

While down from last year’s ranking of 17, the builder holds 11 years on the list as one of the top companies to work for. “It is an honor and a privilege to be named to this year’s list of Best Companies to Work For for the 11th time in our company’s history,” said Chairman David Weekley. “We are proud of our team’s passion and commitment to bringing families together and connecting with our Customers in an emotional, authentic and relevant way as the Weekley way of doing business.”

#22: Camden Property Trust

Camden fell from last year’s ranking of 9, but remained on the list for the last decade as 2017 marked its tenth year as one of the best places to work. 10 years in a row? We must be doing something right! We are so proud to be a part of this list. Thank you @GPTW_US! https://t.co/ZLpmXN8kfA

#17: Capital One

Improving its position significantly from last year’s ranking of 88, Capital One made Fortune’s list for the 11th year. “We're honored to be recognized for our workplace and community involvement,” Capital One wrote on its website, where it also boasted its position on the Fortune 100 list on several pages throughout the site.

#10: Quicken Loans

Down slightly from last year’s ranking of 5, Quicken took the top spot for companies in the housing industry once again, and made Fortune’s list for the 14th year. “We are completely fanatical about creating an atmosphere that allows our team members to thrive, challenge assumptions and innovate,” CEO Jay Farner said. “Our team members know we value their opinions, which creates passion and a sense of ownership in our business. It’s an honor to work alongside this incredible group.”

To see how this list compares to last year's, click here.