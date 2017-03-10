Lending The Ticker

Judge rules DOJ can purse FHA lending charges against Quicken Loans

But statue of limitations significantly narrows timeframe

March 10, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Department of Justice Detroit DOJ FHA lending Quicken Loans
Quicken loans

A judge ruled on Thursday that the Department of Justice can pursue its charges against Quicken Loans over FHA lending violations, according to an article by Jennifer Chambers in The Detroit News.

However, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith didn’t grant the DOJ everything it wanted. The article stated that Goldsmith substantially narrowed the time frame covered by the suit. Quicken, on the other hand, asked the judge to dismiss the case in full - a request that was not granted.

From the article:

Goldsmith said the statute of limitations only allows Justice to seek recovery on claims on April 23, 2009, and after. The government’s original complaint alleges that Quicken’s fraudulent conduct occurred between Sept. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2011.

Goldsmith also said the government failed to file allegations to support its claims that Quicken manipulated data during the loan process.

He dismissed that portion of the lawsuit, leaving several other allegations in place

“Quicken Loans is pleased the court recognized that portions of the Justice Department’s overreaching lawsuit against the company exceeded the bounds of legality and were dismissed narrowing the claims significantly in terms of time frame and scope,” Quicken Loans said in a statement to The Detroit News.

In February of this year, two parties met before the U.S. District judge for a hearing on Quicken Loans’ request to have the case dismissed.

However, since Goldsmith denied the motion to have the case dismissed, the trial will begin in April 2019.

As a recap, Quicken, which is the nation's largest Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgage lender, sued the DOJ and HUD in April 2015. Quicken accused Justice of trying to squeeze money from companies which would usually wish to avoid a costly legal battle against FHA violation charges. Instead of paying up, Quicken said it decided to fight back in court.

The government was quick to react and countersued Quicken Loans. In the United States government’s lawsuit, it accused Quicken Loans of improperly originating and underwriting loans insured by the FHA.

And while Quicken Loans hit a roadblock in December when a federal judge tossed out its lawsuit, it will continue to fight to defeat the government’s retaliatory lawsuit alleging that Quicken Loans violated the ‘False Claims Act.’

Source: The Detroit News
Reprints

Related Articles

Quicken Loans begins long journey with DOJ over FHA violation charges

Quicken Loans’ lawsuit against DOJ, HUD tossed out by federal judge

Quicken Loans preps to face U.S. over FHA loan violations

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

New bill threatens CFPB's freedom as independent agency

LendingHome rolls out online mortgage for first-time homebuyers

Court denies motion for small Texas bank to intervene in PHH, CFPB case

Trump administration reinforces Dodd-Frank reform remains priority

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.