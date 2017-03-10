Think compliance is hard now? Wait till the new HMDA regs kick in

The last formal session of the Ellie Mae Experience conference was also its liveliest. The compliance experts on the official panel on the podium were joined by an unofficial group of GSE leaders on the front row, who gamely jumped in when called upon.

The Q&A forum gave lenders the microphone for some of their thorniest compliance questions, and they did not disappoint.

One notable exchange ended with a self-described rant by Jack Konyk, executive director of government affairs for Weiner, Brodsky, Kider, after a question about gathering HMDA demographic data.

“I’m amazed that we can’t do HMDA right — it’s been around since the 70s,” Konyk said. “If you can’t get HMDA right now when there are only, for example, three possible demographic answers, God help you next year when there are over 20.”

Konyk reminded conference-goers that any descriptions reported by borrowers on their ethnicity, race and sex should not be challenged by lenders, even if those characteristics don’t seem accurate. “It doesn’t matter what you think — report what they say about themselves. Don’t take it upon yourself to change what they said.”

On the new HMDA form, lenders will be able to check a box clarifying that they filled out information about the ethnicity, race and sex of the borrower from visual observation and surname. The current form lets lenders indicate that borrowers declined to answer, but doesn’t have a space to confirm visual inspection.

Konyk also warned lenders on the serious consequences of sloppy HMDA reporting.

“A regulator will not just see it as data inaccuracy — they will see it as incompetent management and inadequate control. That is how they will see you and your company, and if they come in and find bad data, they can and have issued an order to do a three-year scrub and re-file on all your HMDA data, to go back and get it right,” Konyk said.

Here are other highlights from the session, with the obvious caveat that neither the panelists nor HousingWire are dispensing legal advice.