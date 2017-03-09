Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Number of underwater homes plummets in Q4

1 million borrowers regain equity in 2016

March 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Home Price Negative equity underwater
Underwater home

More homeowners are seeing an increase in equity as home prices continue to rise across the U.S. according to the most recent report from CoreLogic, a global information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Homeowners with a mortgage saw a total increase of about $783 billion in equity in 2016, an increase of 11.7% from the year before. This amounts to just over 1 million borrowers moving out of negative equity during the year. This increase brings the percentage of homeowners with positive equity to 93.8% of all mortgaged properties.

“Average home equity rose by $13,700 for U.S. homeowners during 2016," said CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft. “The equity build-up has been supported by home-price growth and paydown of principal.”

“The CoreLogic Home Price Index for the U.S. rose 6.3% over the year ending December 2016,” Nothaft said. “Further, about one-fourth of all outstanding mortgages have a term of 20 years or less, which amortize more quickly than 30-year loans and contribute to faster equity accumulation.”

During the fourth quarter, the total number of mortgaged homes with negative equity hit 3.17 million, or 6.2% of all homes with a mortgage. This is a decrease of 2% from last quarter’s 3.23 million homes, and a drop of 25% from last year’s 4.23 million homes.

Negative equity, often referred to as being "underwater" or "upside down," applies to borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth. Negative equity can occur because of a decline in home value, an increase in mortgage debt or both.

The total amount of negative equity totaled $283 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. This is down 0.3% or $700 million from the third quarter and down 8.4% or $26 billion from last year.

“Home equity gains were strongest in faster-appreciating and higher-priced home markets,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “The states with the largest home-price appreciation last year, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index, were Washington and Oregon at 10.2% and 10.3%, respectively, with average homeowner equity gains of $31,000 and $27,000, respectively.”

“This is double the pace for the U.S. as a whole,” Martell said. “And while statewide home-price appreciation was slower in California at 5.8%, the high price of housing there led to California homeowners gaining an average of $26,000 in home equity wealth last year.”

This chart demonstrates the gap between states such as Nevada with a high share of near and negative equity and the nearly depleted share in states like Texas.

Click to Enlarge

clgx

(Source: CoreLogic)

Reprints

Related Articles

Home loans seriously underwater hit new low

CoreLogic: 268,000 homeowners no longer underwater

Homes with negative equity decrease more than 10%

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Ben Carson calms fears of $6B HUD budget cut

Housing fears confirmed: Trump budget considers $6 billion cut to HUD funding

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates follow Treasury yield for first time in 2017

Home flipping hits 10-year high in 2016

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.