ADP: Private-sector jobs soar with gain of nearly 300K

And construction industry wasn’t left behind

March 8, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
ADP predicts private-employment will soar, according to February’s ADP National Employment Report.

Private-sector employment is set to increase by 298,000 from January to February on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the report. This increase is up significantly even from January’s unusually high report of 227,000.

And construction was not left behind as it shot up by 66,000 jobs double the increase of last month’s 36,000. This increase is encouraging in a market that is seeing, in some areas, its lowest level of inventory ever.

“February was a very good month for workers,” Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said. “Powering job growth were the construction, mining and manufacturing industries.”

“Unseasonably mild winter weather undoubtedly played a role,” Zandi said. “But near record high job openings and record low layoffs underpin the entire job market.”

Here are some of areas jobs increased in February:

The goods-producing sector added about 106,000 jobs with increases in these areas:

National resources and mining: Increased 8,000

Construction: Increased 66,000

Manufacturing: Increased 32,000

The service-providing sector added about 193,000 jobs with increases in these areas:

Trade, Transportation and Utilities: Increased 9,000

Information: Increased 25,000

Financial activities: Increased 4,000

Professional and business: Increased 66,000

Education and health: Increased 40,000

Leisure and hospitality: Increased 40,000

Other services: Increased 9,000

“February proved to be an incredibly strong month for employment with increases we have not seen in years,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, ADP Research Institute vice president and co-head. “Gains were driven by a surge in the goods sector, while we also saw the information industry experience a notable increase.”

Of course, the employment report does not always follow ADP’s prediction. Last month, the jobs report came in slightly lower than ADP’s predicted increase of 246,000.

For now, the market is already expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in March’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week. If ADP’s predictions are true, the Fed could have all the economic good news they need to justify a rate hike.

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

