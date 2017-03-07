Lending The Ticker

Mortgage Connect acquires Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals

Will transition to the name Valuation Connect

March 7, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS M&G Realty Enterprises MCMG Holdings Mortgage acquisition Mortgage Connect Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals
Money

Mortgage Connect, a national closing and title settlement service, and M&G Realty Enterprises, a real estate services investment company, announced that through MCMG Holdings, Mortgage Connect’s subsidiary, they have acquired Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals

Based in Colorado, ULSA is a nationwide appraisal management company and offers valuation solutions to mid and large sized lenders and servicers.

As a result of the acquisition, ULSA will transition to the name Valuation Connect and operate as a subsidiary of Mortgage Connect.

“ULSA is a natural fit to our best-in-class service approach and shares our vision to innovate the mortgage transaction process and enhance the client experience,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect.  

ULSA President Scot Rose will continue to lead the division and will be joined by his current management team and staff.

“Joining the Mortgage Connect family allows us to cultivate innovative ways to service our current clients and to diversify as a leading mortgage services provider,” said Rose.

 

Reprints

Related Articles

Veros connects Sapphire to FHA electronic appraisal portal

First American Mortgage snaps up valuation veteran Forsythe Appraisals

Flagstar approves ULSA as an AMC

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Ally Home Loans now offers Fannie's low down payment product

United States flips sides, supports PHH in case against CFPB

Mortgage Bankers Association announces collaboration with Lenders One

Require Holdings acquires Deeds On Demand

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.