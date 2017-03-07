Mortgage Connect acquires Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals

Mortgage Connect, a national closing and title settlement service, and M&G Realty Enterprises, a real estate services investment company, announced that through MCMG Holdings, Mortgage Connect’s subsidiary, they have acquired Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals.

Based in Colorado, ULSA is a nationwide appraisal management company and offers valuation solutions to mid and large sized lenders and servicers.

As a result of the acquisition, ULSA will transition to the name Valuation Connect and operate as a subsidiary of Mortgage Connect.

“ULSA is a natural fit to our best-in-class service approach and shares our vision to innovate the mortgage transaction process and enhance the client experience,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect.

ULSA President Scot Rose will continue to lead the division and will be joined by his current management team and staff.

“Joining the Mortgage Connect family allows us to cultivate innovative ways to service our current clients and to diversify as a leading mortgage services provider,” said Rose.