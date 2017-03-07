Lending The Ticker

Ally Home Loans now offers Fannie's low down payment product

Better serves first-time homebuyers

March 7, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ally Bank Ally Financial Ally Home Loans Fannie Mae HomeReady
houses

Ally Home Loans, which is the newly created direct-to-consumer mortgage arm of Ally Bank, only jumped into mortgages at the end of last year, and it’s already broadening its suite of products to better cater to first-time homebuyers.

The mortgage company said broadened its suite of products by adding the HomeReady mortgage loan, Fannie Mae’s affordable lending product, which is designed to serve creditworthy, low- to moderate-income borrowers.

"Homeownership is part of our American culture, and as we continue to ramp up our direct-to-consumer mortgage business we recognize that homebuyers need customized solutions to suit their specific circumstances," said Diane Morais, Ally Bank president of consumer and commercial banking products.

After the housing crisis, Ally Financial fell into hard times, especially its mortgage business.

Eventually, the company announced it would slowly leave the mortgage industry and put the final nail in the coffin when it reported its successful move away from mortgages in November 2012.

However, it didn’t stay away from mortgages for long. Just a few years later, Ally announced it would be re-entering the market slowing during 2016.

This latest Fannie Mae offering should widen the company’s reach for first-time homebuyers. 

The HomeReady mortgage was designed to expand access to credit by offering qualified first-time homebuyers a down payment as low as 3%.

Key features of the product include: Low down payment options, flexible sources of funds, affordable and cancellable monthly mortgage insurance and homeownership courses. 

Reprints

Related Articles

United Wholesale Mortgage launches Fannie Mae 3% down payment loan program

Fannie Mae updates HomeReady to make it even easier to get a 3% down mortgage

Low down-payment mortgage options return

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Mortgage Connect acquires Urban Lending Solutions Appraisals

United States flips sides, supports PHH in case against CFPB

Mortgage Bankers Association announces collaboration with Lenders One

Require Holdings acquires Deeds On Demand

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.