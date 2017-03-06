Stewart, ClosingCorp announce partnership to provide title insurance fees

Lenders that use ClosingCorp’s SmartFees platform will now be able to access title insurance rates and fees from Stewart within the platform, thanks to a partnership announced by the two companies.

According to the companies, SmartFees will support, capture and verify title rates and fees from the entire network of Stewart Title offices nationwide, enabling lenders to accurately and confidently obtain quotes for loan estimates and closings.

“Our lender clients nationwide now have the ability to quickly and easily obtain accurate quotes for our entire menu of title products through ClosingCorp’s SmartFees solution,” said Bill Sullivan, senior vice president of Stewart’s enterprise lender sales division.

“We are committed to helping lenders accurately estimate title rates and fees of real estate transactions for consumers and make this information transparent and easy to understand,” Sullivan continued. “Our alliance with ClosingCorp is just one of the ways we’re doing this.”

Bob Jennings, the chief executive officer of ClosingCorp, said that the agreement helps optimize workflow for lenders.

“Both ClosingCorp and Stewart are dedicated to providing lenders solutions that help automate the residential real estate transaction process while increasing efficiencies, providing an enhanced borrower experience and remaining compliant at all times,” Jennings added.