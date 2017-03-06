Mortgage Bankers Association announces collaboration with Lenders One

The Mortgage Bankers Association and Lenders One Cooperative are working together to provide new benefits to both MBA and Lenders One member companies.

"MBA is proud to be collaborating with Lenders One to add to the wide array of first class products and services we offer our members. This agreement will help both parties, and our members, by providing additional cost savings and benefits that help independent mortgage bankers and community banks compete and succeed in today’s lending environment," said David Stevens, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Through the agreement, MBA members will be eligible to join Lenders One and receive a discount on their cooperative dues, along with other benefits that Lenders One provides to its members.

On the other side, Lenders One members who subsequently join the MBA will receive a discount on their first year of MBA membership dues as well as savings on MBA products and services.

“Lenders One is excited about our new alliance with the MBA and we believe that our industry leading provider network and innovative technology can help MBA members prosper in the ever-changing mortgage market,” said Bryan Binder, CEO of Lenders One.