Real estate attorney Robert Bressman rejoins Mayer Brown

Bressman and global real estate law firm Mayer Brown reunite after 14 years

March 6, 2017
Caroline Basile
Real estate attorney Robert Bressmanm (pictured, below) rejoined the law offices of Mayer Brown as a partner in the global real estate practice, the firm announced Monday.

Bressman served as a partner with Mayer Brown from 1992 to 2006 and brings 30 years of experience. Jeffrey Usow, co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global real estate practice, touted Bressman’s decades-long career and said that the firm is excited for Bressman’s return to the New York-based firm.

“With more than 30 years of experience, Bob is highly regarded for advising clients on a wide variety of sophisticated commercial real estate transactions,” Usow said.

Bressman’s practice is focused on complex real estate financing, leasing and joint venture transactions, and major office and hotel development and equity deals. He advises national insurance companies and financial institutions in negotiating, documenting and closing acquisition, construction and permanent financing and represents investment banks on mezzanine financing and preferred equity transactions. Bressman also counsels institutional owners and public and private companies in development and ownership of Class A office buildings; advises private equity funds and pension fund advisors in development and ownership of five-star hotels, Class A office buildings and luxury condominiums; represents landlords in leasing of more than 10 million square feet of Class A office space; and counsels institutional users on leasing of major corporate headquarters.

“Mayer Brown’s global platform and collaborative, integrated approach to serving clients were key factors in my decision to rejoin the firm,” Bressman said. “I look forward to working with both old and new colleagues who have complementary skill sets in tax, corporate and regulatory law to better represent participants in complex real estate transactions.”

Previously, Bressman was a director with Goulston & Storrs, joining them in 2013, and prior to that, he worked as a partner with Willkie Farr & Gallagher from 2006 to 2013.

Richard Spehr, partner-in-charge of Mayer Brown’s New York office, said: “We are delighted to have Bob back at the firm, where his deep knowledge in handling real estate matters will benefit clients both in New York and around the world.”

 

