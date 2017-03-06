Altisource launches mortgage trading platform

noteXchange to deliver greater efficiency

March 6, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Altisource Portfolio Solutions mortgage trading platform noteXchange Secondary mortgage market
Technology computers data internet

Altisource Portfolio Solutions, a provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, announced the launch of its new mortgage trading platform – noteXchange.

noteXchange is a secondary market trading platform that brings buyers and sellers together. It enables communication, shorter sales cycles and automated processes, according to the company.

The platform creates a uniform, compliant, secure and efficient technology solution in the mortgage trading market. It is designed to replace the current system of transacting through spreadsheets and email.

This move comes as no surprise to HousingWire readers, who read in the March magazine about mortgage companies increasing their security after a record number of hacks.

“We worked closely with various buyers and sellers during the development process to create a product that would make the loan trading process more simple, transparent and secure,” said Bryan Binder, Altisource Origination Solutions co-lead and CEO of Lender One. “The beta phase consisted of more than 40 participants whose direct feedback helped shape the technology we are offering today.”

Altisource is working with Thomson Reuters in order to provide real-time pricing data to help inform bids made on the platform.

Reprints

Related Articles

Resitrader expands mortgage trading platform with new hire

Altisource Origination Services rebrands as Trelix

Ocwen and Altisource bouncing back?

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Critics set Twitter ablaze after Ben Carson's first HUD speech makes uncommon comparison

WATCH: HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reducing government role in housing

Homeowners fuel HELOC boom as home prices soar

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Trump budget threatens housing?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.