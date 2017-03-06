Require Holdings acquires Deeds On Demand

Lending The Ticker

Require Holdings completed its acquisition of Deeds on Demand, an internet-based deed and real estate document service.

As a result of the acquisition, Deeds on Demand’s services will be merged with

Require Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary reQuire Real Estate Solutions, which services the title insurance industry.

“This acquisition accelerates our objective of bringing higher value to lenders, settlement agents, and closing attorneys by providing a wider array of products and services they need to serve their clients,” said Shannon Cobb, chief operating officer of reQuire Real Estate Solutions.  

The move makes reQuire Real Estate Solutions a one-stop shop for settlement agents and closing attorneys on document preparation, property search, title curative and lien release tracking solutions.

“We are excited to join the reQuire Real Estate family and look forward to providing our clients with a broader suite of services to meet their needs,” said Ed Stockunas, the business manager at Deeds on Demand. 

