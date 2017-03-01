Lending The Ticker

Senate set to vote on confirmation of Ben Carson as HUD secretary

Sen. Warren flips vote

March 1, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD
Ben Carson

The Senate floor is set to vote on the nomination of Ben Carson as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday, following a Senate vote (62-37) Wednesday morning.

Despite a controversial start to his nomination, it turned out to be all bark and no bite as his hearing went fairly smooth. 

The former neurosurgeon passed through the Committee On Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs with a unanimous vote of approval on Jan. 24 and is finally making its way to the Senate floor, becoming one of few remaining cabinet picks to be confirmed.

However, while Carson received unanimous approval by the Senate banking Committee, with even Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, approving his nomination, the tides have changed since.

Even though Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was one of the only Senators to bring more of a fight to Carson’s confirmation hearing, to no surprise, she still voted yes on his nomination.  

But by the time it came to bringing his nomination before the Senate floor, Warren flipped her vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the nomination of Carson.

Carson still managed to secure 62 votes on Wednesday, making his odds for final confirmation on Thursday likely.

Check back here Thursday morning for full coverage of his confirmation. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Senate Banking Committee unanimously votes to approve Ben Carson as HUD Secretary

Ben Carson facing Senate vote to become HUD Secretary

Fired HUD aide to Ben Carson softens stance on Trump

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Experts answer: Will technology replace appraisers?

Suspect in murder of Realtor Sidney Cranston pleads not guilty to new felony charges

Guaranteed Rate to hire nearly 300 more employees in 2017

MBA: Mortgage applications rise after two weeks of declines

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.