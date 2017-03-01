Senate set to vote on confirmation of Ben Carson as HUD secretary

The Senate floor is set to vote on the nomination of Ben Carson as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday, following a Senate vote (62-37) Wednesday morning.

Despite a controversial start to his nomination, it turned out to be all bark and no bite as his hearing went fairly smooth.

The former neurosurgeon passed through the Committee On Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs with a unanimous vote of approval on Jan. 24 and is finally making its way to the Senate floor, becoming one of few remaining cabinet picks to be confirmed.

However, while Carson received unanimous approval by the Senate banking Committee, with even Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, approving his nomination, the tides have changed since.

Even though Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was one of the only Senators to bring more of a fight to Carson’s confirmation hearing, to no surprise, she still voted yes on his nomination.

But by the time it came to bringing his nomination before the Senate floor, Warren flipped her vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the nomination of Carson.

Carson still managed to secure 62 votes on Wednesday, making his odds for final confirmation on Thursday likely.

Check back here Thursday morning for full coverage of his confirmation.