Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Morty

Online broker model originates loan quickly for less cost

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 Morty
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

Morty

 

LENDING

Morty is reimagining how consumers get a mortgage by going beyond and originating loans at a fraction of the time and cost.

Morty uses an online broker model that provides home buyers with a Kayak-like shopping experience across a vast network of lenders. A buyer’s financial snapshot is created instantly and then used in an algorithm to match the buyer with lenders and loan products.

Morty works directly with the lender to originate the loan, automating the underwriting process and controlling the experience from start to finish. 

morty.co

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Blend

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Qualia

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Roostify

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.