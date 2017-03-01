2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Morty

Morty

LENDING

Morty is reimagining how consumers get a mortgage by going beyond and originating loans at a fraction of the time and cost.

Morty uses an online broker model that provides home buyers with a Kayak-like shopping experience across a vast network of lenders. A buyer’s financial snapshot is created instantly and then used in an algorithm to match the buyer with lenders and loan products.

Morty works directly with the lender to originate the loan, automating the underwriting process and controlling the experience from start to finish.

morty.co