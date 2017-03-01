Investments Lending Servicing
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Veros

UCDP and EAD Error Preview tool automates QC checks

March 1, 2017
Veros is the official technology provider of the FHA’s Electronic Appraisal Delivery Portal. Veros is also the official technology provider for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s Uniform Collateral Data Portal. Veros continues to support and maintain both the UCDP and EAD portals and was the first technology provider to offer both the UCDP and EAD Error Preview tool, which automates appraisal quality control checks to help mortgage professionals identify and resolve appraisal errors prior to submitting to the secondary market. More than 38 million appraisals have been delivered to both portals, creating a vast database of property data.

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.