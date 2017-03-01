From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Veros
UCDP and EAD Error Preview tool automates QC checks
Veros
LENDING, SERVICING, INVESTMENTS
Veros is the official technology provider of the FHA’s Electronic Appraisal Delivery Portal. Veros is also the official technology provider for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s Uniform Collateral Data Portal. Veros continues to support and maintain both the UCDP and EAD portals and was the first technology provider to offer both the UCDP and EAD Error Preview tool, which automates appraisal quality control checks to help mortgage professionals identify and resolve appraisal errors prior to submitting to the secondary market. More than 38 million appraisals have been delivered to both portals, creating a vast database of property data.
veros.com