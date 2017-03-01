From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Velocify
All-in-one platform blends automated marketing, lead management and referral partner management
Velocify has established themselves as a provider of cloud-based intelligent sales automation solutions that drive more effective and efficient sales processes and improve lead conversion rates. Through lead management software, automated dialing, lead scoring and other tools, the company has helped more than 1,500 companies and 650 lenders automate and improve borrower response times and closing rates. Its newest offering, LoanEngage, is an all-in-one platform for mortgage marketing and sales that brings together automated marketing, lead management and referral partner management features. The automation enables both lenders and loan officers to create tailored, consistent and compliant marketing materials at all stages.