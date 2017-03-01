2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Velocify

This month in

Housing Wire magazine

The 2017 HW Tech100 The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature Mortgage companies increase security after record hacks Caroline Basile Cybersecurity dominated the tech landscape in 2016 following a record number of data breaches. Regulators have continually warned companies in the mortgage industry to take the issue seriously. See what Black Knight Financial Services is doing to combat these threats and guard sensitive personal data.