Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Velocify

All-in-one platform blends automated marketing, lead management and referral partner management

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 Velocify
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

Velocify

LENDING

Velocify has established themselves as a provider of cloud-based intelligent sales automation solutions that drive more effective and efficient sales processes and improve lead conversion rates. Through lead management software, automated dialing, lead scoring and other tools, the company has helped more than 1,500 companies and 650 lenders automate and improve borrower response times and closing rates.  Its newest offering, LoanEngage, is an all-in-one platform for mortgage marketing and sales that brings together automated marketing, lead management and referral partner management features. The automation enables both lenders and loan officers to create tailored, consistent and compliant marketing materials at all stages. 

velocify.com

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Blend

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Qualia

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Roostify

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

Mortgage companies increase security after record hacks

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
Cybersecurity dominated the tech landscape in 2016 following a record number of data breaches. Regulators have continually warned companies in the mortgage industry to take the issue seriously. See what Black Knight Financial Services is doing to combat these threats and guard sensitive personal data.

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.