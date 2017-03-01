Lending Servicing
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: MetaSource

Turnkey solution for reconciling MERS data against MRE report

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 MetaSource
Purple technology data internet

 

Tech100 2

MetaSource

 

LENDING, SERVICING

MetaSource’s mintrak2 platform provides a turnkey solution for reconciling MERS data against the Member Reconciliation Extract (MRE) report with a user-friendly, workflow-based interface for the remediation of data discrepancies.

MERS QA compliant and scalable to handle the smallest portfolios to millions of MINs, mintrak2 provides quick data implementation, including data mapping and data normalization as needed.

The mintrak2 Total service pairs mintrak2 and MERS QA audit services, providing a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for managing MERS compliance. To date, more than 19 million MINs have been reconciled through mintrak2 and the company has seen a 23% growth in users since the platform’s 2014 release. 

mortgage.metasource.com

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Housing Tides

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: InHouseUSA

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Alight

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.