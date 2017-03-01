2017 HW Tech100 Winner: MetaSource

MetaSource

LENDING, SERVICING

MetaSource’s mintrak2 platform provides a turnkey solution for reconciling MERS data against the Member Reconciliation Extract (MRE) report with a user-friendly, workflow-based interface for the remediation of data discrepancies.

MERS QA compliant and scalable to handle the smallest portfolios to millions of MINs, mintrak2 provides quick data implementation, including data mapping and data normalization as needed.

The mintrak2 Total service pairs mintrak2 and MERS QA audit services, providing a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for managing MERS compliance. To date, more than 19 million MINs have been reconciled through mintrak2 and the company has seen a 23% growth in users since the platform’s 2014 release.

mortgage.metasource.com