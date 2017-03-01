2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mercury Network

Mercury Network

Mercury Network stayed busy in 2016, delivering more than 40 new features, including services like commercial appraisal management and new quality control integrated solutions.

The company’s integrations with other third-party technology providers have expanded and its entire network has grown to connect to more than 23,000 appraisal vendors and more than 265 appraisal management company vendors.

In addition to the technological growth, Mercury has expanded its user base to now serve more than 800 lenders and appraisal management companies.

