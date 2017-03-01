Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: LodeStar Software Solutions

Fee quoting solution provides accurate quotes for any property in the country

March 1, 2017
LodeStar Software Solutions

 

LENDING

LodeStar Software Solutions provides innovative technology for the mortgage industry by enabling mortgage professionals to accurately disclose fees required by TRID regulations.

With LodeStar’s fee quoting solution, companies can accurately quote fees for the loan estimate form for any property in the country, across any provider that they work with.

The company has experienced more than 300% year-over-year growth in the mortgage space and are now utilized by more than 500 mortgage companies, credit unions and banks across the country.

In 2016, LodeStar launched integrations with two leading LOS software providers, Ellie Mae and CalyxSoftware, allowing it to further expand its network of clients.

