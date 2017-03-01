From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: SS&C
Residential loan platform enables new loan onboarding
SS&C
LENDING, SERVICING, INVESTMENTS
This company developed a product called Precision LM, a fully-integrated system that supports loan origination and acquisition, servicing and accounting with a single point of entry. The platform is designed specifically for investors and servicers in the residential loan space. Key features include automated onboarding of newly purchased or originated loans, including loans with credit deterioration, automated shadow servicing and servicing oversight of third party servicers, loan level and pool level accounting with daily interest accrual calculations on loans and much more.