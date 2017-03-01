Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Sperlonga Data

Data technology company expands to community associations

March 1, 2017
Sperlonga Data was introduced in 2011 as the first solution which allowed mortgage servicers and investors to deliver reliable, easily retrievable, and standardized data on existing accounts. In 2016, after proving itself with financial institutions such as Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, Sperlonga rolled out the technology to the HOA industry, enabling management companies to better manage the risk associated with HOA budgets and the timely collection of assessment payments. Sperlonga delivers a potential benefit for the 27 million residents of the estimated 333,000 community associations, according to the Community Association Institute.

