From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Simplifile
Platform enables lenders and settlement agents to collaborate
Simplifile
Simplifile Collaboration enables lenders and settlement agents to share, receive, and validate documents and data. This independent service gives visibility and provides a platform for collaborating on fee data, documents, and transaction details. Simplifile allows users to share changes, updates, deficiencies, and statuses within one system. The company also automates the post-closing process by enabling settlement agents to electronically provide their lenders with recorded documents and data, estimated recording fees and transfer taxes, and estimated recording times, reducing follow up calls with lenders.