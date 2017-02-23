Lending People Movers

John Peyton named president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group

Effective April 1, 2017

February 23, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS John Peyton mortgage professionals Realogy Realogy Franchise Group Realogy Holdings Corp
Board Room

Realogy Holdings Corp., a residential real estate services company, named a new CEO over its Realogy Franchise Group, promoting John Peyton (pictured below) to the role, effective April 1, 2017. Peyton currently serves as president and chief operating officer for RFG.

Peyton will succeed Alex Perriello, longtime CEO of RFG, who will instead serve in a senior advisory capacity as chairman emeritus for the group.

In his new role, Peyton will be responsible for managing RFG's portfolio of real estate franchise brands, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA and Sotheby's International Realty real estate brands as well as ZapLabs, Realogy's innovation and technology development hub.

Peyton joined RFG as president and COO in October 2016, previously serving for 17 years as a senior executive with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

"John Peyton has brought a fresh perspective to our company from his tenure as a global branding leader in the hospitality industry, and I am confident in his ability to continue leveraging his valuable insight on behalf of our leading real estate brands,” said Richard Smith, Realogy's chairman, CEO and president.

“John has been working closely with Alex for the past five months, and we expect a smooth leadership transition," he said. 

headshot

Reprints

Related Articles

Realogy names new chief information officer, senior VP

Realogy Holdings closes 2013 with strong earnings

Realogy Holdings forms tech hub ZapLabs

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Impac reports best year in more than a decade

loanDepot promotes Dan Hanson to chief retail production officer

JPMorgan pumps $1.2 million into Detroit to revitalize housing

CoreLogic fourth quarter and full-year revenues surge at double-digit rates

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.