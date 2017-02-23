This is how much you need to buy a home in these top 10 cities

It’s not hard to find headlines of home prices reaching new heights in metros across the country – we have many of our own seen here, here and here, to name a few.

And even rising mortgage rates isn’t enough to slow down home prices, the Federal Housing Finance Agency showed in its fourth quarter 2016 House Price Index report.

But exactly how much would homebuyers need to earn in order to buy a home? SmartAsset, a financial technology company, put together data from the U.S. Census Bureau and its own mortgage calculator to do just that.

However, keep in mind that the income required in each city is based on putting a 20% down payment, however many banks offer 3% down options for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

SmartAsset also assumed a 4% interest rate for 80% of the home value, the balance after the down payment, an annual home value increase of 2%, annual inflation of 2% and that buyers will have annual homeowners insurance of 0.5%.

Here are the income levels potential buyers need to buy a home in these top 10 largest cities across the U.S., and the median home prices in those cities, according to data from real estate website Trulia.

10. Phoenix, Arizona

Annual Income needed: $26,803 Median sales price: $209,900

9. Houston, Texas

Annual Income needed: $27,067 Average listing price: $392,985

8. Dallas, Texas

Annual Income needed: $27,505 Average listing price: $718,471

7. Chicago, Illinois

Annual Income needed: $44,244 Median sales price: $244,000

6. Austin, Texas

Annual Income needed: $47,523 Average listing price: $558,967

5. San Diego, California

Annual Income needed: $75,816 Median sales price: $512,000

4. Los Angeles, California

Annual Income needed: $77,230 Median home price: $702,500

3. New York City, New York

Annual Income needed: $96,993 Median sales price: $1,186,649

2. San Jose, California

Annual Income needed: $99,963 Median sales price: $750,000

1. San Francisco, California