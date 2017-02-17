MBA appoints two new members to MISMO board of directors

The Mortgage Bankers Association, parent corporation of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization, appointed two new members to its board of directors.

The MBA appointed Pete Carroll, Quicken Loans executive vice president, and Andy Crisenbery, Black Knight Financial Services senior vice president and managing director of eLending solutions, for two-year terms.

“Pete’s background in both lending and the regulatory environment, along with Andy’s knowledge of vendors and MISMO, will help ensure that the MISMO board of directors has the broad perspective to oversee the organization and ensure that it serves the entire mortgage industry,” MBA President and CEO David Stevens said. “I congratulate them on their appointments and look forward to their continued contributions.”

The MISMO board of directors represents the real estate finance industry and contains representatives from the residential and commercial mortgage industry.

Three board memebers, Kyung Cho-Miller, Linglong He and Eddy Wetsel, will be stepping down from the MISMO board.

“I would like to thank Kyung, Linglong and Eddy for their considerable contributions to MISMO over the years” MISMO President Mike Fratantoni said. “Their efforts have been invaluable to preparing the organization to evolve the standards to support ever-expanding industry needs.”

Currently, Carroll provides expertise on recent and pending changes to legislation and regulations in the origination, servicing and secondary markets. He previously served as assistant director of the office of mortgage markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In his role, he led a team which monitored and analyzed markets for mortgage-related products and services. He also assessed the impacts of mortgage rulemaking on lenders, consumers and other stakeholders.

Crisenbery currently oversees operations of his company, and has been involved with MISMO for several years, even helping to create and lead the Membership and Revenue Committee.